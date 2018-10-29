MAPENZI TU! Radio girl LYNDA NYANGWESO shares beautiful PHOTOs with her husband and daughter (PHOTOs)

Monday, October 29, 2018 - Bubbly radio presenter, Lynda Nyangweso, is a proud wife and mother of an adorable daughter called Hawi.

The mellow-voiced radio host married Lance Osiro on June 26, 2015, in a lavish invite only wedding at Rosdale Gardens in Nairobi.

A year after the wedding, they welcomed their daughter, Hawi, who is all grown now.

Linda has taken to social media to show off her young family and the smiles on their faces will warm your heart.

Check out the photos below.

photo 1_zpseslofnpq.jpg
