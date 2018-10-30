Man kills himself after girlfriend sent him a video having SEX with another man - He couldn’t take it (PHOTOs)

, , , , , 09:56

photo Live_Betting_560x90_zps47ztf7pw.gif

Tuesday, October 30, 2018 - A man has ended his life after his girlfriend sent him a video of herself having sex with another man.

According to reports, the estranged girlfriend wanted to get even with her boyfriend who had cheated on her by sending him the video of herself getting it on with another man, not knowing it will end badly.

The poor guy couldn’t bear the heartbreak and decided to take his own life by consuming a poisonous substance.

Pictures of the deceased and his estranged girlfriend have since gone viral on social media.

The incident happened in the Dominican Republic.

Check out the photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 1_zpseslofnpq.jpg
photo Money Ad_zpsljocueec.jpg

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Check out our tips on 7 football matches played today with 90% success rate - Make easy money.

Tuesday, October 30, 2018 -  Everyday we do our best to beat the bookies at their own game by selecting several matches and their likely...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno