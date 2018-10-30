Man kills himself after girlfriend sent him a video having SEX with another man - He couldn’t take it (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, October 30, 2018 - A man has ended his life after his girlfriend sent him a video of herself having sex with another man.





According to reports, the estranged girlfriend wanted to get even with her boyfriend who had cheated on her by sending him the video of herself getting it on with another man, not knowing it will end badly.





The poor guy couldn’t bear the heartbreak and decided to take his own life by consuming a poisonous substance.





Pictures of the deceased and his estranged girlfriend have since gone viral on social media.





The incident happened in the Dominican Republic.





