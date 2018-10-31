Man and his SEXY girlfriend fall to their death while taking a selfie on a cliff 800 ft high (PHOTOs)

Wednesday, October 31, 2018- A man and his beautiful girlfriend fell their death while taking a perfect selfie on a cliff.





Vishnu Viswanath, 29, Meenakshi Moorthy, 30, died last week after falling from Taft Point, a popular overlook at California’s Yosemite National Park .





The love birds fell almost 800 feet (245 meters) in an area surrounded by steep terrain and rescuers had to use a helicopter to recover the bodies.





The pair were travel enthusiasts and had a blog called “Holidays and HappilyEverAfters” where they chronicled their adventures.





Ironically, Moorthy had posted a photo of herself sitting on the edge of the Grand Canyon and reflected about the “daredevilry” of taking pictures from dangerous locations on her Instagram page recently.





“ A lot of us including yours truly is a fan of daredevilry attempts of standing at the edge of cliffs ⛰ and skyscrapers 🌆 , but did you know that wind gusts can be FATAL??? ☠ ️ Is our life just worth one photo? she wrote.





According to a study published earlier this month in the Journal of Family Medicine and Primary Care, some 259 people have died worldwide in recent years while taking selfies,





See some of their crazy photos.