LUOS tell GIDEON MOI to work with RAILA ODINGA in 2022- RUTO is a big thief of public money

-A section of Luo community leaders have urged KANU chairman and Baringo Senator, Gideon Moi to work with National Super Alliance(NASA) leader, Raila Odinga in clinching the presidency in 2022.

President Uhuru Kenyatta will retire 2022 and some leaders led Moi and Raila Odinga are planning to succeed him.

Now speaking on Saturday during a fundraiser attended by Gideon, Homa Bay Senator, Otieno Kajwang said Uhuru should support

leaders who have invested in values and not raw accumulation of wealth.