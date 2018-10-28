LUOS tell GIDEON MOI to work with RAILA ODINGA in 2022- RUTO is a big thief of public money

Sunday October 28, 2018

-A section of Luo community leaders have urged KANU chairman and Baringo Senator, Gideon Moi to work with National Super Alliance(NASA) leader, Raila Odinga in clinching the presidency in 2022.





President Uhuru Kenyatta will retire 2022 and some leaders led Moi and Raila Odinga are planning to succeed him.





Now speaking on Saturday during a fundraiser attended by Gideon, Homa Bay Senator, Otieno Kajwang said Uhuru should support leaders who have invested in values and not raw accumulation of wealth.



Kajwang said the pair - Raila and Gideon - had proved that they possessed the most ideal leadership qualities from the pack of those who have offered to lead the country.





“When we talk about Raila or Gideon taking over power it is not about dynasties but capability. Gideon is so humble it is hard to imagine he is son to a former President. He has won many hearts,” said Kajwang’.





“I pray that he (Uhuru) hands over power to Raila and Gideon,” he added, amid applause at Wikondiek SDA Church in Karachuonyo, where Gideon presided over a funds drive.



