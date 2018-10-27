Ladies would you play this interesting Kissing game? This is too good to be true (WATCH)

, , , , 04:21

photo Live_Betting_560x90_zps47ztf7pw.gif
Sunday, October 28, 2018- This prank of a guy going round kissing random girls in public has gone viral online.

The guy approaches a lady and asks her if she’s willing to play the kissing game.

The rule is that if he wins he gets to kiss the lady.

You can bet that no Kenyan girl will play this game instead, the guy will be rewarded with very hot slaps.

Ladies, would you play this game?

Watch the video below.


The Kenyan DAILY POST.
photo 1_zpseslofnpq.jpg
photo Money Ad_zpsljocueec.jpg

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Our tips on Sporting Lisbon v Arsenal Europa League clash and 12 games played today where you can make good money.

Thursday, October 25, 2018- Several Europa League matches are lined up today which is a great opportunity to make some cash while enjoying...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno