Ladies would you play this interesting Kissing game? This is too good to be true (WATCH)

Sunday, October 28, 2018

- This prank of a guy going round kissing random girls in public has gone viral online.





The guy approaches a lady and asks her if she’s willing to play the kissing game.





The rule is that if he wins he gets to kiss the lady.





You can bet that no Kenyan girl will play this game instead, the guy will be rewarded with very hot slaps.





Ladies, would you play this game?





Watch the video below.



