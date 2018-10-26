Kuingia kwa nyumba hivi, nikapata ndume flani kwa kitanda yangu, ilikuwa inachapa vitu sawasawa, sasa ikabidi nifanye hivi.Entertainment News 07:58
Friday, October 26, 2018-A man has narrated how his girlfriend transformed his house into a brothel without his knowledge.
His girlfriend used to rent his crib to her slay queen friend who sold her flesh to men online through a social media platform called Craiglist.
The man came back home announced and caught the slay queen red handed being smashed by a client in his own bed.
What he did next will leave you speechless.
Read this thread on K-Talk and after God and hot porridge, fear women.
The Kenyan DAILY POST