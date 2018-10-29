Kenyans react as KIUNA’s Church JCC hosts openly GAY CNN journalist, RICHARD QUEST (LOOK)

Monday, October 29, 2018 - The move by Bishop Allan Kiuna and his wife, Reverend Kathy Kiuna, to host openly gay CNN journalist, Richard Quest, in their Jubilee Christian Church (JCC) on Sunday, has divided Kenyans.





“We welcome @richardquest to fellowship with us this morning @JccKenya. May God minister to you as fellowship with us today,” they posted on the Church’s twitter handle.





However, the invitation did not go down well with a section of their followers who opined that hosting Quest is akin to endorsing same sex relationships which are condemned in the Bible.





Quest had been in the country for the last week and during one of his media interviews, he urged President Uhuru to decriminalise same sex relationships.





“I am obviously going to be advancing an agenda that says there should be at least the decriminalization of same sexual activity. It is straight forward, I’m not gonna mess around with that one.” Quest said.





See the reactions below.