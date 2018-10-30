Kenyan Slay Queen, Miss NERIMA, parades her flesh on social media, regrets immediately - SAVAGE! (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, October 30, 2018 - This Kenyan slay queen called Miss Nerima shared a photo of herself on social media wearing a sexy lingerie and regretted immediately.





The lady by the name Miss Nerima shared the raunchy photo on twitter hoping to make men go ga ga but she has found herself being trolled instead.





This is common behavior among ladies with low self esteem who resort to parading their flesh on social media for the likes.





Check out the photo below and the ruthless comment Asamoh dropped on the photo.