KARMA! Controversial Nairobi businessman, who had JIRONGO locked up, arrested for defrauding bank Sh7million.

Saturday, October 27, 2018

- Controversial Nairobi businessman, Brian Yongo, has been arrested and will spend the weekend in police cells.





Yongo, who had former Lugari MP, Cyrus Jirongo arrested and committed to civil jail for two days for failing to pay a Sh20 million debt he was owed, was arrested for using a forged Range Rover logbook to obtain Sh7 million loan from a bank.





He was arrested at his Kileleshwa home and will be arraigned in court on Monday to answer charges of obtaining with false pretenses and forgery of a motor vehicle logbook.





Yongo had sued Jirongo claiming that the former presidential candidate had failed to pay him Ksh 20 million he loaned him between 2014-2015.





Devolution Cabinet Secretary, Eugene Wamalwa, deposited his own Mercedes-Benz car in court as surety for Cyrus Jirongo to secure his freedom.





Jirongo had been ordered by court to deposit a sum of Ksh.5 million or face remand.



