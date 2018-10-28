KALONZO vows to work with RUTO after UHURU helped RAILA ODINGA to get African Union (AU) high flying job

Sunday October 28, 2018 -National Super Alliance Principal and Wiper Party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka , has stated that he was going to work with Deputy President William Ruto for the sake of unity in the Country.





Speaking in Kisii County during the thanksgiving for businessman, Don Bosco Gichana, who was just recently released from a Tanzanian jail, Kalonzo urged Kenyans to end tribalism and ensure the next General Election was void of electoral malpractices.





He vowed to work with Ruto, noting that Kenya was bigger than any individual and there was no need to keep political grudges that could negatively affect the country.





At the same time, Kalonzo thanked President Uhuru Kenyatta for supporting ODM leader Raila Odinga's appointment to the African Union as High Representative for Infrastructure Development in Africa.





“We lost elections but doesn’t mean that we sit pretty and watch as things go wrong.”





“We have agreed to work together," Kalonzo stated.





"We must also congratulate the President for ensuring that my brother, Raila, got that job at AU,” he added.





