KALONZO says he will vie for the presidency in 2022 – Tells RAILA ODINGA to retire from politics

Sunday October 28, 2018-

Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka he is still in the presidential race 2022 despite being silent over his ambition.





Speaking in Wundanyi, Taita Taveta County, during a thanksgiving meeting for member of parliament (MP) Danson Mwashako on Saturday, Kalonzo noted that the handshake between opposition leader Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta has not affected his ambition.





“’The journey to Canaan is still there,” Kalonzo said.





“My friend Raila said they reached River Jordan and saw crocodiles. Recently, Mr Ruto said that nowhere in the Bible does it say there are crocodiles in River Jordan,”Kalonzo added.





The Wiper Democratic Movement leader noted, however, that he will continue working with the government to transform the country.





Regarding the war on corruption, Kalonzo said he fully supports the president’s resolve as he will deliver the country against the vice which has robbed Kenyans of development.





“I told President Kenyatta that if he blinks now, he cannot talk of a legacy,”





“Nobody should be spared. Nobody should be above the law."he said.



