KALONZO MUSYOKA criticised for attending the homecoming ceremony of RAILA’s friend, DON BOSCO GICHANA - A know criminal

Monday October 29, 2018 - Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has been criticised for attending the homecoming ceremony of flamboyant businessman, Don Bosco Gichana.





On Saturday, Gichana who is a close friend of NASA leader, Raila Odinga, organised a homecoming ceremony in Kisii County after spending 5 years in a Tanzanian jail over money laundering claims.





Following Kalonzo’s attendance, former Kibwezi MP, Kalembe Ndile, said Kalonzo should not associate with people who have committed economic crimes at a time when the country was fighting corruption.





Ndile said even Raila Odinga did not attend the function because he was aware of the political implications.





He urged Mr Musyoka to stay away from people charged with corruption if he is serious about his 2022 presidential ambition.





"In 2022, Kenyans will elect a person of integrity. If Musyoka were to be elected president, would he influence the outcomes of court cases facing his friends?” posed Ndile.





The former Kibwezi lawmaker also supported a change of the Constitution to reduce the national wage bill.





"Parliament is overcrowded. We have a problem of a bloated wage bill. Even counties are overstaffed, we should also do away with MPs and MCAs’ sitting allowances," he said.



