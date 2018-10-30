Judge WAKIAGA describes JOWIE as a male version of a slay queen and woman eater and denies him bail.

Tuesday, October 30, 2018

-The main suspect in the murder of the late businesswoman Monica Kimani has been denied bail.





Joseph Irungu alias, Jowie, was denied bail by Judge James Wakiaga who is handling the murder case after Justice Lessit recused herself.





Judge Wakiaga described Jowie as a male version of a slay queen and a woman eater when reading the bail application judgement.





He further said that Jowie is at flight risk and may intimidate witnesses because he has access to lethal guns which he has been displaying on social media.





Jowie is the main suspect in the murder of the late Monica Kimani.





He is the last person who was seen leaving Monica’s apartment in Kilimani the day she was brutally murdered.





He accessed her apartment using a fake identity card when he allegedly carried out the heinous murder and stole a lot of money in foreign currencies that she had sneaked in from South Sudan.





His co-accused and fiance, Jacque Maribe, has been freed on a bail of Ksh 1 Million and barred from reading news.



