Judge JAMES WAKIAGA should recuse himself from MONICA KIMANI’s murder case for insulting JOWIE as a Slay Queen – NDUNGU WAINAINA

Tuesday October 30,2018 - International Centre for Policy and Conflict (ICPC), Executive Director, Ndungu Wainaina, has asked Judge Justice Wakiaga to recuse himself from Monica Kimani’s murder case because he has shown open biasness.





On Tuesday, Wakiaga released Citizen TV presenter, Jacque Maribe, who is a suspect in the case but refused to release Joseph Irungu who is the prime suspect in the murder.





In his ruling, Justice Wakiaga described Jowie' Irungu as a male version of a "slay queen and a woman eater."





“The pictures that emerges from the prosecution's evidence as set out herein above, and that the bail report of the accused, is that he is a male version of slay queen. Which for lack of better terminology, I will call a woman-eater," Justice Wakiaga said when delivering the ruling.





Following his remarks, Wainaina asked Wakiaga to recuse himself from the case because he has already stated his position in the case.





“By Judge Wakiaga declaring Irungu Jowie, suspect in murder of Monica kimani, 'male version of slay queen or woman eater', the good Judge has already stated his position on the case. He should recuse himself from the case. No fair trial,” said Wainaina.



