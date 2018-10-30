Judge JAMES WAKIAGA on the spot after calling JACQUE MARIBE’s fiancé and murder suspect, JOWIE a ‘slay queen’ and ‘woman eater’

Tuesday, October 30, 2018 -

High Court Judge James Wakiaga has left tongues wagging with his conduct in the Monica Kimani murder case.





While making a ruling in the bail application of suspects, Jacque Maribe and her fiance Joseph Irungu alias Jowie, Wakiaga demonstrated open bias towards the latter.





While Maribe has been granted bail, Jowie will stay in jail until the case is concluded after Judge Wakiaga described him as a male version of a "slay queen" or a woman eater who has no physical address other than Maribe’s house’





Many find the judge’s demeaning sentiments uncalled for and feel that Judge Wakiaga should recuse himself from the case because he’s openly biased.





Watch the video below and reactions.





The judge calling Jowie “The male version of a slay queen.. for lack of a better word woman eater” LMAO 😂 pic.twitter.com/IPrazd27WF October 30, 2018