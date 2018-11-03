Jobs and Vacancies in Oshwal Academy, Kenya

Oshwal Academy Mombasa

Job Title: School Nurse

Reference Number: OAM/ADMIN/18/10

Category: Administration

Location: Oshwal Academy Mombasa

Oshwal Academy Mombasa is a private school owned and managed by the Oshwal Education & Relief Board offering the International Primary Curriculum (Early and Elementary Years), International Middle Years Curriculum and prepare children for IGCSE and GCE A/S and A’ Levels.

Oshwal Academy Mombasa is seeking to appoint an experienced Nurse for the students and staff of the Academy.

Qualifications:

· Diploma in Nursing, preferably Kenya Registered Community Health Nursing.

· Must have a valid practicing license from the Nursing Council of Kenya.

Experience and Competence:

· At least three years demonstrable nursing experience.

· Computer literacy and proficiency in MS Office.

· Good record-keeping and organisational skills.

· Ability to work independently as well as part of a team.

· Ability to communicate effectively with students, staff, parents, clinicians, and paramedics.

· Demonstrated ability to manage emergency situations in a careful and responsive manner.





Job Title: Mathematics Teacher

Reference Number: OAN/JH/18/10

Category: Academics

Location: Nairobi – Junior High Campus

Oshwal Academy Nairobi is a private school owned and managed by the Oshwal Education & Relief Board offering the International Primary Curriculum (Early and Elementary Years), and prepares children for l.G.C.S.E. and GCE A Levels. The Academy is seeking for a Mathematics teacher for its Junior High Campus.

Skills and Competence:

Qualifications:

· A Bachelor of Education Degree specializing in mathematics. Candidates with Bachelor of Science Degree in Mathematics will also be considered.

· Candidates with Masters’ degree in Mathematics will have an added advantage.

· Applicants MUST be TSC registered teachers.

Experience and Competence:

· At least 4 years’ teaching experience.

· Candidates with experience in teaching Additional Mathematics will have an added advantage

· Demonstrable skill in teaching mathematics.

· Passionate about 21st Century teaching and learning skills and technologically savvy.

· Ability to organize and communicate effectively.

· Ability to work independently with minimal supervision.





Job Title: Teacher

Reference Number: OAM/JS/18/10

Category: Academics

Location: Oshwal Academy Mombasa

Oshwal Academy Mombasa is a private school owned and managed by the Oshwal Education & Relief Board offering the International Primary Curriculum (Early and Elementary Years), International Middle Years Curriculum and prepare students for IGCSE and GCE A/S and A’ Levels.

The Academy is seeking to appoint an experienced Teacher to teach in the Junior School. The Teacher should be highly competent in Maths, English and Science.

Skills and Competence:

Qualifications:

· Diploma / Bachelor of Education from a recognised institution.

· Must be registered with the Teachers Service Commission.

Experience:

· At least three years’ demonstrable teaching experience.

· Passionate about 21st Century teaching skills and I.T. savvy.

· Knowledgeable in modern pedagogy.

· Excellent written and oral communication.

· Innovative and creative individual.

· Good planning and organisation skills.

· Ability to work independently with minimum supervision.

· Ability and proven willingness to support clubs and other co-curricular activities.





Job Title: ICT Teacher

Reference Number: OAM/TS/ICT/18/10

Category: Academics

Location: Oshwal Academy Mombasa

Oshwal Academy Mombasa is a private school owned and managed by the Oshwal Education & Relief Board offering the International Primary Curriculum (Early and Elementary Years), International Middle Years Curriculum and prepares students for IGCSE and GCE A/S and A’ Levels.

The Academy is seeking to appoint an experienced ICT Teacher in its Junior School.

Skills and Competence:

Qualifications:

· A graduate with a Bachelor of Education degree with specialisation in ICT and any second subject.

· Must be registered with the Teachers Service Commission.

Experience:

· At least five years’ teaching experience in I.G.C.S.E. / A’ Level. Alternative curricula experience will be preferred such as Cambridge Assessment International Education.

· Demonstrable technical and academic knowledge of ICT.

· Knowledge of technical content delivery in a variety of examinable syllabi (Edexcel, Cambridge, I.G.C.S.E. and A’ Level).

· Good intra and interpersonal skills.

· Knowledgeable in modern pedagogy and demonstrable teaching practices.

· Excellent written and oral communication.

· Innovative and creative individual.

· Good planning and organisation skills.

· Ability to work independently with minimum supervision.

· Ability and proven willingness to support clubs and other co-curricular activities.

How to Apply

If you meet our essential criteria and are looking for a role in a dynamic team where you can make a real difference, please submit your application to Oshwal Academy’s Human Resource Department through vacancy-oam@oshwalacademy.sc.ke.

Please indicate the job title when submitting your application.

The application closing date is 3rd November 2018.