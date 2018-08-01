Jobs and Vacancies in Lipa Later, Kenya

Loan Officer, Kisumu

Company Information: Lipa Later is a consumer finance organization leveraging financial inclusion by allowing people to pay for otherwise unaffordable smart devices and other consumer items in affordable monthly instalments.

Our core product is Lipa Later (Pay later). To ensure our clients receive nothing short of a high-quality range of emerging and trending products, we continue to engage in partnerships with quality brands including but not limited to Samsung East Africa, Anisuma, Oppo Kenya, Infinix, Startimes, Saruk, Tile and Carpets, House Wife’s Paradise.

The role will include the following responsibilities:

· Processing loans within specified limits and refer loan applications outside those limits to management for approval.

· Meet with applicants to obtain information for loan applications and to answer questions about the process.

· Operate as the account manager to our partners.

· Build and maintain strong, long-lasting relationships with partners.

· Supporting the business development team by initiating, negotiating and closing appropriate engagements with partners.

· Manage the regions sales team.

Experience, Skills and Qualifications Required

· At least 2 years’ work experience with a minimum of 1 year’ experience in Account Management.

· Bachelor’s degree from an accredited University in the field of business or related discipline.

· Strong interpersonal skills and relationship management.

· Excellent IT Skills, specifically Microsoft Word, Excel & PowerPoint.

· Experience delivering tailored solutions to partners’ needs.

· Proven ability to juggle multiple account management projects at a time while maintaining sharp attention to detail.

· Knowledge of environs within Kisumu will be an added advantage.

· Excellent listening, negotiation and presentation abilities.

· Strong verbal and written communication skills.

· The ability to work independently as an individual and as part of a team.





Account Manager – Mombasa

Company Information: Lipa Later is a consumer finance organization leveraging financial inclusion by allowing people to pay for otherwise unaffordable smart devices and other consumer items in affordable monthly instalments.

Our core product is Lipa Later (Pay later). To ensure our clients receive nothing short of a high-quality range of emerging and trending products, we continue to engage in partnerships with quality brands including but not limited to Samsung East Africa, Anisuma, Oppo Kenya, Infinix, Startimes, Saruk, Tile and Carpets, House Wife’s Paradise.

The role will include the following responsibilities:

· Processing loans within specified limits and refer loan applications outside those limits to management for approval.

· Meet with applicants to obtain information for loan applications and to answer questions about the process.

· Operate as the account manager to our partners.

· Build and maintain strong, long-lasting relationships with partners.

· Supporting the business development team by initiating, negotiating and closing appropriate engagements with partners.

· Manage the regions sales team.

Experience, Skills and Qualifications Required

· At least 2 years’ work experience with a minimum of 1 year’ experience in Account Management.

· Bachelor’s degree from an accredited University in the field of business or related discipline.

· Strong interpersonal skills and relationship management.

· Excellent IT Skills, specifically Microsoft Word, Excel & PowerPoint.

· Experience delivering tailored solutions to partners’ needs.

· Proven ability to juggle multiple account management projects at a time while maintaining sharp attention to detail.

· Knowledge of environs within Kisumu will be an added advantage.

· Excellent listening, negotiation and presentation abilities.

· Strong verbal and written communication skills.

· The ability to work independently as an individual and as part of a team.