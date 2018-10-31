JACQUE MARIBE‘s is broke despite her ‘lavish life on social media’! Forces father to put land as security as she was still rotting at Langata Prison

Wednesday October 31, 2018 - High Court Judge, James Wakiaga, released murder suspect, Jacque Maribe, on Tuesday on a cash bail of Sh 1 million or a bond of sh 2 million.





Maribe and her lover, Joseph Irungu, are accused of killing Monica Kimani on the night of September 20th.





However, despite being given bail, Maribe was still rotting at Langata Women’s Prison by this morning after she was unable to raise the money.





In fact, her father, Mwangi Maribe, was forced to put land as a security and this requires some days before the Land Registry finalises the process.





State House digital warrior, Dennis Itumbi, even lamented over how the Court Registry is delaying in freeing Maribe.





Here is what he posted on social media on Wednesday.





“ THREAD: Interesting events at the Deputy Registrar in the High Court. We completed the bond process for our friend Jacque Maribe at 12pm and till now no progress & she is looking at another night in prison despite being freed by The Court yesterday. Let me tell you of the games ,” ’





“Yesterday, the same games were employed. The Deputy Registrar declined to sign the letter commiting documents to land registry and registrar of persons yesterday. We decided to wait for today ,” Itumbi said.



