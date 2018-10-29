It’s a crazy world! Parent shares screenshot messages of a 28 yr old man luring her 12 year old daughter to SEX on Instagram.

, , , 04:53

photo Live_Betting_560x90_zps47ztf7pw.gif

Monday, October 29, 2018 - Parents should be on the lookout because there are a lot of paedophiles on social media.

Don’t allow your underage daughter to join social media.

A parent snooped through her daughter’s Instagram page and found a 28 year old man luring her 12 year old daughter to sex.

The shocked parent shared the screenshot messages of their conversation and it’s clear this 28 yr old bastard wants to smash the underage girl.

Check this out in the next page

Page 1 2
photo 1_zpseslofnpq.jpg
photo Money Ad_zpsljocueec.jpg

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Our tips on Tottenham v Man City Premier League match - Don’t miss this opportunity to make money.

Monday, October 29, 2018 - Premier League Champions, Manchester City, face another big test on Monday evening when they travel to Wemble...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno