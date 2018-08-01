It is not over for Governor OKOTH OBADO yet as DCI detectives arrest his employee over the cold blooded murder of his lover, SHARON OTIENO

Tuesday October 30, 2018 - Days after he was released from prison following the chilling murder of Rongo University student, Sharon Otieno, Migori Governor, Okoth Obado, is not off the hook just yet.





This is after detectives arrested another one of his employees in connection to the murder.





Grado Kithine Ochollah was arrested over claims that he hired the car used by the university student's killers.





Ochollah was arraigned at the Kiambu Law Courts on Monday where Chief Magistrate Patricia Gichohi ruled that the employee was to remain in police custody for 14 days to facilitate the completion of investigations into the case.





According to DCI officer, Clement Mwangi, Ochollah had been mentioned severally by some witnesses as the person who hired the vehicle that was used to kidnap Sharon and Nation journalist, Barrack Oduor.





"Preliminary investigations have linked the respondent to the murder of the student, whose body was found dumped at Owade Bridge in Oyugis within Homa Bay County.”





"The suspect is connected to other suspects who are yet to be arrested.”





“Thus, there is a likelihood he will interfere with investigations if released,” Mwangi told the court.



