It is either you unite or forget the Presidency for good – ESELI tells LUHYA community leaders but targets MUDAVADI/ WETANGULA

Wednesday October 31, 2018 - Ford Kenya Secretary General, Dr Eseli Simiyu, has asked the Luhya community to unite or forget the Presidency for good.





Speaking on Sunday, Eseli, who is also the Tongaren MP, said any presidential candidate from the Western region is likely to fail without the backing of the community’s leaders.





Dr Eseli said it was unfortunate that the region’s political history is littered with failed attempts at the Presidency because of disunity.





“Our history is being forgotten because we have always been vanquished. Only those who emerge victorious make history,” he said.





Amani National Congress (ANC) leader, Musalia Mudavadi, and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetang’ula are among top leaders from Western who are eying the Presidency in 2022.





Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has also said he will vie.





Eseli asked the leaders to organise themselves into one political voice if one of them is to win.





He said unity will give the chosen candidate a consolidated vote block to ascend to power.





The MP said Luhyas have the numbers to influence the presidential election.





He said he had talked to Wetang’ula, Mudavadi, Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa, Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka and the other leaders and asked them to unite behind one candidate.



