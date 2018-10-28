Is Sharon Otieno’s ghost still haunting OKOTH OBADO even after his release? See what he told the church in Migori yesterday

Sunday October 28, 2018 -Besieged Migori Governor, Okoth Obado, made his first public appearance in Migori County since he was released from Industrial Area Remand prison where he had spent more than 30 days.





Obado attended a religious service at Upper Hill Seventh Day Adventist Church in Migori Town where he turned up unannounced and left in a huff shortly after prayers.





In his short speech at the event, Obado requested the congregants to remember him in prayer as he is still dealing with a lot, adding that he had really missed church for the one month he was in custody.





"I have missed the church since we came from the camp meeting but I thank God for granting us peace and life up to this time.”





“I request you to put me on your prayers during this hard times," Obado said.





Previous day, Obado had issued a statement from his home in Nairobi thanking the courts for granting him freedom.





Obado is facing murder charges where he is accused of orchestrating the killing of his clandestine lover, Sharon Otieno.



