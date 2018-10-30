Is it JUJU or what? A snake appears from the blues as President YOWERI MUSEVENI was giving a speech in a function (VIDEO).Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama, News, Politics, Videos 06:54
Tuesday, October 30, 2018 - There was drama after a snake emerged from the blues when Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni was presiding over a function.
A video that has emerged online shows Museveni’s security team rushing to kill the snake that was slithering towards his legs when he was giving a speech.
Check out this video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST