Is it JUJU or what? A snake appears from the blues as President YOWERI MUSEVENI was giving a speech in a function (VIDEO).

A snake appears from the blues as President YOWERI MUSEVENI was giving a speech in a function (VIDEO).

Tuesday, October 30, 2018 - There was drama after a snake emerged from the blues when Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni was presiding over a function.

A video that has emerged online shows Museveni’s security team rushing to kill the snake that was slithering towards his legs when he was giving a speech.

Check out this video.

