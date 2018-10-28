Is IDA ODINGA behind OKOTH OBADO release from prison? - Shocking & chilling details

Sunday October 28,2018-Fresh details have emerged over how  Migori Governor , Okoth Obado, was released from prison after spending 34 days  at Industrial Area  Remand Prison .

Obado was sent to remand prison for killing University of Rongo Student, Sharon Otieno, who was his clandestine lover.

The governor was released on a Sh5 million cash bail on Wednesday but spent the night in remand as his lawyers were unable to comply with bails terms before close of business.

However, according to a senior ODM official, once he was released on bail, Obado visited former Prime Minister Raila Odingas’wife, Mama Ida Odinga.

"He seems to be interested in a truce after all these tribulations. He met Ida Odinga at Karen home where they discussed a number of issues,” the ODM official said

"The Governor wants to end animosity with his ODM party and even unite with other county leaders," the ODM official added.

Although she rarely appears in public rallies, Ida Odinga is not only respected in her Migori home but also across the country.

 Ida Odinga is also rumoured to have used her “contacts” to see the release of the governor from prison.

