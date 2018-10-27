I won’t stop sharing my ‘LOOT’ with churches-RUTO now tells RAILA and his cronies calling for probe over his immense wealth

Saturday October 27, 2018 -Deputy President William Ruto has maintained that he will continue supporting churches through harambees despite criticism and questions about his sources of immense wealth.

Speaking during the installation of Pefa Church regional bishops in Karatina, Nyeri County, Ruto said he is unapologetic about helping religious institutions.

The DP described himself as an evangelist dedicated to spreading the gospel and supporting churches.

He also pointed out that he was raised by Christian parents and that is why he loves churches and would do anything to support them.

“If not a Deputy President, I would be an evangelist," Ruto said at Karatina Stadium.

“I know there are charges against me for helping Christians in churches.”

“I plead guilty to the charges so there is no requirement of witnesses.”

“I am not ashamed of my faith,” he added.

Ruto urged those criticizing him over his wealth to get a life and move on rather than gloat about his blessings.

The Kenyan DAILY POST











