I won’t stop sharing my ‘LOOT’ with churches-RUTO now tells RAILA and his cronies calling for probe over his immense wealth

06:22

photo Live_Betting_560x90_zps47ztf7pw.gif

Saturday October 27, 2018-Deputy President William Ruto has maintained that he will continue supporting churches through harambees despite criticism and questions about his sources of immense wealth.
Speaking during the installation of Pefa Church regional bishops in Karatina, Nyeri County, Ruto said he is unapologetic about helping religious institutions.
The DP described himself as an evangelist dedicated to spreading the gospel and supporting churches.
He also pointed out that he was raised by Christian parents and that is why he loves churches and would do anything to support them.
“If not a Deputy President, I would be an evangelist," Ruto said at Karatina Stadium.
“I know there are charges against me for helping Christians in churches.”
“I plead guilty to the charges so there is no requirement of witnesses.”
“I am not ashamed of my faith,” he added.
Ruto urged those criticizing him over his wealth to get a life and move on rather than gloat about his blessings.
The Kenyan DAILY POST




photo 1_zpseslofnpq.jpg
photo Money Ad_zpsljocueec.jpg

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Our tips on Sporting Lisbon v Arsenal Europa League clash and 12 games played today where you can make good money.

Thursday, October 25, 2018- Several Europa League matches are lined up today which is a great opportunity to make some cash while enjoying...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno