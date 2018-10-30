I pray for ESTHER ARUNGA even though she stole my husband - QUINCY TIMBERLAKE’s ex-wife speaks out.

Tuesday, October 30, 2018 - Remember Esther Arunga? The once high flying KTN news anchor whose world turned upside down after she married some guy by the name Quincy Timberlake?





The controversial preacher and wannabe politician recruited Arunga into a cult called the Finger of God and her life was never the same again.





They would later relocate to Australia and little is known about their well being there.





Recently, the ex-wife of Timberlake, Rose Mueni, revealed that she holds no grudge against Arunga and that she actually prays she finds her footing once again.





Speaking during a radio interview, Mueni said she has since accepted how things turned out and feels sorry for Arunga.





“At first I would rage against Esther but later I came to learn how to accept things like they are,” Rose told Radio Jambo.





“I don’t hold any grudge towards her and I pray every day for God to talk to her, because there will always be memories of her in the family as she is with my husband. God had a reason and that is why I did not react and in all that mess. Just like I pray for my enemies is the same way I pray for Esther.”





Ms Mueni further recalled learning about Timberlake’s affair with Ester Arunga on TV.





“After learning about his marriage to Arunga from the TV bulletin, I did not ask him about it, even when he came home and he did not explain anything,” she said.





“One day he brought me the constitution to read a part that men are allowed to marry more than one wife. From that moment I sank into depression. My children had started performing poorly in school as well. It was hard for me to explain to them why their dad was no longer living with us.”





“I used to call him but not to ask him about his life. But like a dad he knew he had left a gap somewhere. He could come to provide for his children but he cut communication when he went to Australia,” she said.





“I do not miss him but the kids do miss him as their dad because they loved him.”

On the same breath, Mueni faulted Quincy’s mother saying she did not want to be part of her and Quincy’s children.





“My mother-in-law and I no longer talk, and even before I broke up with Timberlake, we were not so close. I approached her on how to bring up the kids, but she was so negative and she did not want me to be part of her life so I have been taking care of them.”



