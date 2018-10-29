“I have stayed for 4 days without food”, Kenyan LADY working in the Middle East desperately cries for help from the toilet (VIDEO).

Monday, October 29, 2018

- A Kenyan lady who is working as a househelp in Middle East recorded a video in the toilet and desperately cried for help.





The young lady identified as Njeri claims her employer has been denying her food and torturing her.





She has stayed for four days without eating anything.





“I have stayed for four days without food, I have no strength. I’m in the toilet as I record this video, if I’m found, they might kill me. Please, please fellow Kenyans help me” the lady cried out.





Watch this video that she recorded in the toilet.



