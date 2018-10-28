Here’s the leaked VIDEO of Tanzanian socialite AMBER having 3some SEX that has put her in trouble with the Government( WATCH).

Sunday, October 28, 2018 -Popular Tanzanian video vixen, singer and socialite, Amber Rutty, was summoned by law enforcers after a sex video of her being smashed by two men leaked online.





Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner(RC) Paul Makonda, summoned the controversial socialite immediately the sex videos leaked.





In one of the leaked sex videos which we cannot post here, Amber was seen having anal sex with an unidentified man.





Under Tanzanian laws, which prohibit anal sex, Amber Rutty risks upto 30 years jail term or life imprisonment, if found guilty of the crime.









She tearfully apologized to Tanzanians during an interview on Global TV after the sex videos leaked saying, “Mimi ningependa tu kuomba msamaha kwa tatizo lililotokea. Sina hata la kusema, niombeeni tu msamaha kwa hilo tatizo. Mimi mwanadamu nimepitiwa kwa sababu kila mwanadamu ana mapungufu yake. Niliteleza tu naomba munielewe. Sifanyi ishu kama hizo mimi nina mpenzi wan gu.”

Here’s one of the leaked sex videos of the controversial Tanzanian socialite enjoying sex with two men in bed.



