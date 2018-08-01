Here is why UHURU changed his heart at the last minute and refused to fly directly to the US from Kenya on the inaugural KQ flight - He lied to Kenyans

Monday October 29, 2018 - State House Spokesperson, Kanze Dena, has come out to explain why President Uhuru Kenyatta was not aboard flight KQA002 from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to John F. Kennedy International Airport in the US.





This comes even as it was reported earlier that Uhuru would join the over 200 passengers on the first-ever non-stop trip from Nairobi to New York.





Speaking on Monday, Kanze refuted claims that President Kenyatta was scheduled to board the Boeing B787-8 Dreamliner (5Y-KZE) christened "The Zambezi River".





She dismissed the reports referring to earlier statements and press releases from State House about the historic Nairobi-New York voyage.





“It is possible that the public could have misconstrued the President’s heavy involvement in the planning of the maiden trip to mean that he would also travel,” Kanze Dena said.





Uhuru flagged off the historic KQ flight that left the airport at 11.29 pm yesterday and touched down on Monday 29th at around 1:55 pm.



