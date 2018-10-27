Here is OKOTH OBADO’s message after he was released on bond for killing SHARON- This is a good lesson to silly Governors

Saturday October 27, 2018- Embattled Migori Governor, Okoth Obado, has issued a message to Kenyans, a day after he was released on bail for killing University of Rongo Student, Sharon Otieno.

In a statement sent to media houses, Obado thanked his supporters and family for standing by him during his ordeal.

He also thanked his staff, members of County Government and residents who stood by him.

“I thank you for standing with me during this trying moment,” Obado said.

The Governor thanked the court for granting his request for bail.

“This has now given me opportunity to effectively work for the people of Migori as their Governor,” he said.

He added that he will respect the court and abide by the conditions it set for his bail terms.

On Thursday evening, Obado left the Industrial Area remand prison after 34 days in custody.

The Kenyan DAILY POST







