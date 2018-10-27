Here is a list of CABINET SECRETARIES who will be sacked by UHURU for failing him – KIUNJURI leads the pack of hyenas

Saturday October 27, 2018-President Uhuru Kenyatta is reportedly contemplating reshuffling his Cabinet to get rid of corrupt Cabinet Secretaries like   Agriculture CS, Mwangi Kiunjuri
Uhuru has severally expressed his displeasure with Kiunjuri over maize crisis where the CS paid money to maize cartels instead of real maize farmers.
Other CSs  facing the sack includes, Rachael Omamo (Defence), Peter Munya (Trade and Industrialization), Simon Chelugui (Water), James Macharia (Roads and Infrastructure), Sicily Kariuki (Health) and Treasury's Henry Rotich.
According to renowned blogger Robert Alai, Omamo is a heavy smoker and drinker and urged Uhuru to get rid of the CS who is serving in her sixth year in the sensitive docket.
“When you have the likes of Omamo as Cabinet Secretaries, you are failing the country.”
“Apart from smoking and drinking too much, she can’t identify with any of mwananchi issues and so will remain incompetent and unable to deliver," Alai wrote on social media.
