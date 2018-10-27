Here are the names of two companies owned by RUTO that looted 16 billion during the maize crisis-No wonder UHURU is angry

Saturday October 27, 2018 - Nandi Hills MP, Alfred Keter, has linked two companies allegedly associated with Deputy President, William Ruto, to the maize crisis in the country.

Addressing a press conference at Parliament Buildings on Friday, Keter, who was accompanied by Moiben MP, Silas Teren, named EverGreen and Koilel as some the companies used to import huge consignments of maize on behalf of Ruto.

Keter said the companies were accorded preferential treatment in delivering maize and promptly receiving payment from the troubled National Cereals and Produce Board.

The outspoken MP also said it is only President Uhuru Kenyatta who can save the Rift Valley maize farmers who are yet to be paid despite Uhuru ordering the CS for Agriculture, Mwangi Kiunjuri, to pay them.

“We are only depending on the President.”

“The rest are part of the problem and are behind the diversification campaign meant to discourage farmers from producing maize,” Keter said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST



