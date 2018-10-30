Here are names of Kenyans who own the Boeing 787 that flew JKIA to JFK on Sunday! Even other KQ planes - Kenya ina wenyewe! The real Mafia

Tuesday October 30, 2018 - President Uhuru Kenyatta launched Kenya Airways’ maiden flight to United States on Sunday evening where Kenyans, for the first time, will be able to board a direct flight to New York.





The Boeing 787-8 plane carrying 234 passengers landed at JF Kennedy International Airport on Monday afternoon.





The plane which consumed 8,500 litres of aviation fuel was bound to travel 11,800 km in an estimated 15-hour journey.





However, amid pomp and excitement, troubling details have emerged about the plane dubbed “Magical Kenya” that made the first trip to the US.





The plane is owned by a group of Kenyans who once served in the Office of the President.

The plane is owned by an offshore conglomerate registered by some rogue Kenyans and it is thought that former National Intelligence Service (NIS) director, Michael Gichangi, Nyandarua Governor, Francis Kimemia, and former Chief of General Staff, Julius Karangi, are behind the shadowy organization that leases out planes to KQ.





The three former State officers also own small planes and are directly paid by cash strapped Kenya Airways.



