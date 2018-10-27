Heartbreaking! Lady narrates how her mother protected man who sexually abused her and her sister.

Thursday, October 26, 2018-

This bold lady has taken to social media to

narrate how she and her sister were sexually abused and her mother threatened to send them out of the house if they reported their abuser.





In a series of tweets, she revealed how her mother allowed the abuse to take place and refused to stop it.





Due to what they went through, she said that she's now dealing with depression but she is holding on.



Many hailed her for mastering the courage to speak up.





Read her tweets below.

I don’t have a relationship with my mother because she allowed me and my sister to be abused and refused to stop it. She protected our abuser and told us to leave her house if we wanted to report it. My sister and I are now both adults suffering from Depression. — Maka-GTI🚗💨💨 (@zamandelu) October 24, 2018

Relatives were aware of what was going on but non of them said anything, it carried on for years! — Maka-GTI🚗💨💨 (@zamandelu) October 24, 2018

She broke us down, we were kids man! How do you tell your daughter who had to endure bullying at school come home to be told that she’s fat and useless! We had no where to run! — Maka-GTI🚗💨💨 (@zamandelu) October 24, 2018

For the longest time I suffered with low self esteem and as an adult I’ve been trying to overcompensate by wearing less clothes so I can get compliments and feel sexy and beautiful! Sucks isn’t it — Maka-GTI🚗💨💨 (@zamandelu) October 24, 2018

Then you get a people who judge you because of your choices without understanding the real story. “It’s not that deep” Twitter savages say. When someone commits suicide then y’all are quick with the Rest in power garbage! — Maka-GTI🚗💨💨 (@zamandelu) October 24, 2018

Don’t worry though, I got help, the end of each day is a victory against Depression because I’m still alive! — Maka-GTI🚗💨💨 (@zamandelu) October 24, 2018