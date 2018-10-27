Heartbreaking! Lady narrates how her mother protected man who sexually abused her and her sister.

Thursday, October 26, 2018- This bold lady has taken to social media to narrate how she and her sister were sexually abused and her mother threatened to send them out of the house if they reported their abuser.

In a series of tweets, she revealed how her mother allowed the abuse to take place and refused to stop it. 

Due to what they went through, she said that she's now dealing with depression but she is holding on.

 Many hailed her for mastering the courage to speak up.

Read her tweets below.






  Anonymous
    27 October 2018 at 01:32

    poor girls. there is nothing like a woman stupidly in love.its a good thing u have no relationship with that crazy beesh. u need to find that abuser too and confront him so that he ages in shame and guilt. most of all seek counselling

   

