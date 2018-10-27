Harusi Tunayo! Comedian Eric Omondi finally set to marry his Sexy Kikuyu-Italian lover on this day.

Saturday, October 27, 2018

- Celebrated Kenyan Comedian, Eric Omondi, proposed to his beautiful Kikuyu-Italian girlfriend, Chantal, two years ago and fans expected a grand wedding to follow soon.





However, two years after the glamorous proposal, the skinny-funny man appears to be in no hurry to tie the knot.





Speaking in an interview in 2016 about the expected wedding, Eric said:



“It is not easy. Weddings and the process around them can be very involving.



“As much as people expected this to happen earlier, the good thing is we are doing it at our own speed.





“I want something perfect for my sweetheart, not just another wedding but a memorable affair that befits her class.





“And when it happens, you can be sure we won’t be sparing any effort,”





The wait is over after the comedian announced that plans are underway for their wedding slated for next year.





While he did not give a specific date but he sure looks like he is serious about Chantal whom he has been dating since his relationship with Jacque Maribe ended.





Speaking during an interview, Eric said: "Time is ripe for me to put on that ring and very soon, though it will not be this year rest assured September, 2019 we shall have exchanged vows. I have consulted from both sides and Chantal’s mother is a great friend of mine."



