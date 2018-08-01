Hard time ahead as millers defy UHURU and corrupt CS MWANGI KIUNJURI - Vow to sell unga at a whopping 100 bob per 2Kg

Tuesday October 30, 2018 - Barely a month after Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Mwangi Kiunjuri, announced the new prices for unga in Kenya, millers have vowed to defy the directive to sell it at Sh25 more.





Addressing the press yesterday, millers warned Kenyans across the country to prepare for hard times ahead because they will raise the price of the precious commodity.





They accused farmers of creating artificial maize shortage in the country due to low prices offered to them by Government and thus prompting them to increase the price.





Led by United Trade Millers Association Vice Chairman, Ken Nyaga, the millers said the prices are set to rise from the current KSh 75 as announced by Kiunjuri to Ksh 100 per 2kg packet.





"The Government should come up with proper strategies to streamline the maize industry.”





“There is no maize from the farmers and we cannot sustain the current market at Ksh 75 per 2kg packet," said Nyaga.





“The farmers are refusing to sell their maize because the Government promised to buy the maize at KSh 3,000 per 90 Kgs bag.”





“So they do not want to sell a 90 kg bag at KSh 2,300," he added.



