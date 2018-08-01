Governor OKOTH OBADO makes serious changes in his Government a day after returning to work from prison over SHARON OTIENO’s murder

Wednesday October 31, 2018 - Embattled Migori Governor, Okoth Obado, has executed major changes in key County offices one day after resuming duty.





Among the changes Obado effected was to redeploy Administration Director, Dominic Akugo, to the Department of Education in the same capacity.





Akugo will replace Lazaro Ogutu who is currently facing corruption related charges in court.





At the Water Department, Edward Kabaka was named as the Chief Officer and he will also double up as the lands boss.





Kabaka moves in the position formerly occupied by Donald Jaleny, who was moved to serve in the Department of Evaluation.





Confirming the recent changes, Migori County Secretary, Christopher Rusana, said they were pointed towards giving more impetus to service delivery.





More changes are expected in the coming days in a move to get rid of lazy and disloyal staff.



