Good news as ERC reduces cost of electricity following UHURU’s directive - You won’t believe how much you will be paying from tomorrow

Wednesday October 31, 2018 - The Government, through the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC), lowered electricity charges for household consumers on Wednesday following a directive from President Uhuru Kenyatta .





Making the announcement, ERC boss Pavel Oimeke revealed that the lifeline threshold for domestic consumers had been reviewed from the current 10kWh to 100kWh.





He stated that the changes were aimed at incorporating more consumers into the less costly tariff, a shift that is likely to affect at least 5.7 million customers.





"The Commission has reviewed the Domestic Customer category by increasing the Lifeline threshold from the current 10kWh to 100kWh and further reducing their charge rate from Ksh 12/kWh to Ksh 10/kWh," announced Oimeke.





“The Lifeline Tariff is meant to accommodate more households in informal settlements, urban, peri-urban areas and rural areas to cushion them from the increased cost of living," he added.





Following the changes, consumers will pay Ksh2 less for every kilowatt of power consumed in the period starting November 1.



