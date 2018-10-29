God has spoken, it is RUTO for Presidency after UHURU in 2022! KIMANI ICHUNGWA says and shocks RAILA ODINGA and GIDEON MOI

Monday October 29, 2018 - Kikuyu MP, Kimani Ichungwa, has said Deputy President William Ruto’s journey to State House in 2022 is unstoppable.





Speaking on Sunday, Ichungwa, who is a close sycophant of Ruto, said those pushing for a referendum to block Ruto from ascending to the throne will be shocked when the son of Samoei becomes the fifth President of Kenya.





The outspoken MP told the detractors he did name to “please get the news that William Ruto is unstoppable because of the faith he has in God and the love and the vision he has for the country.”





Ichung’wa also said Ruto and President Uhuru Kenyatta promised to unite Kenyans, engineer change and transform lives for a united, cohesive nation.





He said that this dream has not been discarded and he, together with like-minded politicians, will back Ruto to the end.



