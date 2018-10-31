Fully loaded! Meet the curvy Ugandan TV anchor who is keeping men glued to their screens (PHOTOs).Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama, Media News, News 08:37
Wednesday, October 31, 2018 - Meet Isabella Tugume, a curvy TV anchor at Uganda’s NBSTV, who is keeping men glued to their TV screens.
Isabella is a well endowed lady with very nice hips.
She loves wearing tight dresses that flaunts her curvy body.
This sexy TV girl has some very nice goodies.
Check out these photos in the next page
