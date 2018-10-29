Former Beauty Queen among those killed in the tragic Leicester City helicopter crash (PHOTOs)

Monday, October 29, 2018 - A former Thai beauty queen was among those killed in the Leicester City helicopter crash on Saturday.





The helicopter belonging to Leicester City football club owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha crashed and burst into flames shortly after taking off from the King Power Stadium on Saturday night.





All five people on board died including Leicester City FC owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.





Pilot Eric Swaffer and his partner Izabela Roza Lechowicz, who is also a pilot, were also killed in the crash.





Two members of Srivaddhanaprabha's staff were also killed. They are Nursara Suknamai and Kaveporn Punpare.





Nusara Suknamai, originally from Bangkok, was a former Miss Thailand Universe competitor. The glamorous beauty queen came second in Miss Universe Thailand 2005 and Miss Photogenic in the same year.





