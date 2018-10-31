Ex-PS LILIAN OMOLLO will be a street beggar as 10 of her bank accounts are frozen by UHURU/ RUTO’s administration for stealing NYS money.

Wednesday October 31, 2018 - High Court Judge, Hedwig Ong’udi, has allowed the Asset Recovery Agency (ARA) to freeze 10 banks accounts belonging to former Youth Principal Secretary, Lilian Omollo.





In a ruling on Tuesday, Judge Ongudi said he has ordered the freezing of Omollo‘s bank accounts until the conclusion of the National Youth Service (NYS) corruption case where Omollo is accused of looting billions.





The court also directed the Asset Recovery Agency to comply with Section 83 (1) (5) Proceeds Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act.





Omollo was also barred from transacting, withdrawing and transferring funds held in six accounts in Equity Bank and four others in Diamond Trust Bank.





ARA had filed the application for orders to freeze the bank accounts on grounds that the money may be withdrawn by the former PS.





It says the money is linked to the NYS scam.





It is alleged that some of the accounts registered in her names had received funds from the NYS loot.



