ERIC OMONDI reveals why he has not publicly supported his ex-lover, JACQUE MARIBE of Citizen TV like ITUMBI.

Tuesday, October 30, 2018 - Celebrated comedian, Eric Omondi, has revealed why he has not publicly supported his ex-lover, Jacque Maribe, in her ongoing murder case.





The TV girl has been in custody for the last four weeks after she was arrested alongside her fiancé, Joseph Irungu alias Jowi and charged with the cold blooded murder of Monica Kimani.





All eyes have been on the comedian, who is also reported to be the father to Maribe’s son, Zahari.





While most of Maribe’s friends and other ex-lovers have supported her publicly, Eric Omondi has been rather silent.





When asked on his views on the case, Eric said:





“ When this Jacque Maribe affair ends, I will give you an interview for this particular story ,”





When taken to task on whether he’s the father to Maribe’s son, the skinny funny man replied:





“ I know the baby daddy however, it is not a good time to reveal him, Jacque Maribe is undergoing a difficult time ,”





Omondi is among several celebrities who have dated Maribe. Others include, Dennis Itumbi and journalist Oliver Mathenge



