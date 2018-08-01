Embattled Agriculture CS MWANGI KIUNJURI given only 7 days to make things right or else he will face the sack from Cabinet next week

Tuesday October 30, 2018 - Embattled Agriculture Cabinet Secretary (CS), Mwangi Kiunjuri, has been given a 7-day ultimatum to come clean on the many scandals dogging his Ministry, failure to which he will face the sack.





The ultimatum was issued by Members of Parliament (MP) who Kiunjuri has been dodging for quite some time.





Kiunjuri has snubbed the Agriculture and Livestock Committee four times.





The committee wants him to explain issues dogging his Ministry, including the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) scandal.





The MPs, led by Committee Chairperson, Adan Haji , ordered the CS to appear before them before Tuesday next week, or face serious consequences.





"Why did he set the date and the time of the meeting only to fail to show up," the Mandera South MP posed.





According to the MP, Kiunjuri's failure to honour the meeting can be equated to demeaning the Committee and Parliament by extension.



