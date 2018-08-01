Drunk in Love! This daring couple kissing on the edge of a tall building will drop your jaws (VIDEO)

, , , , 10:04

photo Live_Betting_560x90_zps47ztf7pw.gif

Wednesday, October 31, 2018 - When in love, people often like to spend time doing crazy things together.

While some go on a romantic date to a restaurant, or a beach holiday, the Adrenaline junkies take their romance to insane heights, literally.

For instance, this daring couple decided to scale one of the tallest buildings in Russia without any harness or helmets.

They shared this video sharing a romantic kiss at the edge of the building and it is just breath-taking.

Watch the video below.

The LINK>>>>
Credit: @lotachi's gallery™🇳🇬🇺🇸

The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 1_zpseslofnpq.jpg
photo Money Ad_zpsljocueec.jpg

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Our tips on Arsenal vs Blackpool and 20 football games played today where you can make good money

Wednesday, October 31, 2018 - Arsenal will look to return to winning ways on Wednesday night when they host League One side, Blackpool,...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno