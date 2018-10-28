DPP NOORDIN HAJI launches probe into the grabbed Kenya Railway land by private developer on ‘MWAI KIBAKI’s order’

Sunday October 28, 2018 -The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Noordin Haji , has opened investigations on how two prime pieces of land were fraudulently acquired using a forged order from former President Mwai Kibaki.





The DPP has ordered the National Lands Commission (NLC) to furnish him with a comprehensive report to determine who the land belongs to.





“The President of the Republic of Kenya on behalf of the Government of Keny a in consideration of the sum of Sh810, 000 hereby leases to Mtech Building Works, a limited liability company hereinafter called the lessee,” read the forged lease certificate.





Haji’s office had earlier written to the commission demanding the report but it was not forthcoming.





“It is now exactly a month since you sought for extra time and no correspondence has been received from your end.”





“This is a highly sensitive matter that contains great public interest that deserves to be handled expeditiously and without much delay,” read the reminder letter from the DPP to the NLC.





The available documents exposed questionable variations of dates, typing errors, forgeries of signatures and lack of clarity on when the land changed hands from Kenya Railways .





The DPP now believes a possible collusion between individuals and top ministry officials to transfer the land worth Sh2 billion.





The Kenyan DAILY POST







