DPP HAJI approves the prosecutions of Lugari MP AYUB SAVULA and his 2 wives after arrest for stealing from Kenyans

Saturday October 27, 2018 -Embattled Lugari MP, Ayub Savula, is in deep trouble after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Noordin Haji, approved his charges.

Haji on Saturday directed the prosecution of Former PS, Sammy Itemere, Savula and 23 others, among them Savula’s 2 wives, over Ksh.122M Government Advertising Agency scam .

In a press statement to newsrooms, the DPP said he is satisfied that there is sufficient evidence of fraudulent payment of Kshs.122, 335, 500 to individuals and companies implicated in the scam.

The suspects will face charges of obtaining money by false pretenses, making a document without authority and aiding the Commission of a felony among others .

Savula, who spent the night at the Muthaiga Police Station, was the first suspect to be arrested, followed by his 2 wives as investigations into the scandal continue.

The Kenyan DAILY POST



