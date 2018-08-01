Desperation? See how DENNIS ITUMBI reacted after his ex-lover, Citizen TV’s JACQUE MARIBE, was released from prison on bail

Tuesday October 30, 2018 - D igital Innovations and Diaspora Communications Director, Dennis Itumbi , has thanked Kenyans for standing by Citizen TV anchor, Jacque Maribe, during her difficult time.





Venting on social media just minutes after Maribe was granted bail by the court following the murder of Monica Kimani, Itumbi, who has been vocal about his support for Maribe during the trial period, thanked Kenyans for their prayers that have made it possible for his ex-lover to be set free.





“Asanteni kwa maombi. (Thank you for the prayers)"





"Whether prayers were loud or silent, God has answered the prayers.”





“God favour each of you.”





“May Justice like many waters flow," he said.





While delivering the ruling on Tuesday, Justice James Wakiaga freed Maribe on a cash bail of Ksh1 million with three sureties of a similar amount or alternatively to deposit a bond of Ksh2 million with a surety of a similar amount.



