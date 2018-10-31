Desperation!! Kenyan MAN promises LADIES 20K to flaunt their cleavages and they flooded his timeline with seductive boob PHOTOs.

Wednesday, October 31, 2018 - Kenyan ladies are so desperate these days.





This man called Zack Opondo started a challenge and promised Ksh 20,000 to the lady with the best cleavage.





Ladies flooded his timeline with seductive photos flaunting their boobs hoping to get the Ksh 20,000.





This is desperation of the highest order.





Check this out.





Ona hii maneno jameni.





See photos in the next page



