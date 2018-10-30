Dandora makanga shoots his friend in the head over a woman, he was riding on a motorbike (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, October 30, 2018 - A makanga who plies the Dandora route is being hunted down by police after he shot his friend in the head.

The conductor, who is identified as Jaguar, shot his friend, Patty, in the head while riding on a motorbike in Kariobangi South and disappeared.

They were fighting over a woman.

Jaguar and Patty are both thugs.

Patty is fighting for his life after he survived the shooting incident.

Here are photos shared by undercover cop, Hessy.




